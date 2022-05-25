Steelers News

Reports: Omar Khan To Be Named Steelers Next GM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their next GM. The team is reportedly hiring Omar Khan to replace Kevin Colbert, according to multiple sources Tuesday night.

Aditi Kinkhabwala was the first to strongly hint at the news. She also reports the team will hire Andy Weidl as the Steelers’ assistant GM.

Khan was hired by the Steelers in 2001 and has been the team’s “cap guy” over that time, carrying the official title of VP of Business & Football Administration. He was one of six finalists for the GM job, beating out in-house candidate Brandon Hunt and several external candidates, including Weidl, who will become his right-hand man.

Khan will replace Colbert, who was hired in 2000 and won two Super Bowls during his run with the team. It’s the team’s first big front office shakeup in over a decade.

Developing story.

