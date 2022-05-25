Reports: Omar Khan To Be Named Steelers Next GM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their next GM. The team is reportedly hiring Omar Khan to replace Kevin Colbert, according to multiple sources Tuesday night.

Steelers’ VP Omar Khan is expected to be named Pittsburgh’s next general manager, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2022

BREAKING: Omar Khan, the Steelers vice president of football and business administration who has been with the organization for 21 years, is expected to be named the team’s new general manager, replacing Kevin Colbert, per multiple sources . — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) May 25, 2022

Aditi Kinkhabwala was the first to strongly hint at the news. She also reports the team will hire Andy Weidl as the Steelers’ assistant GM.

Khan was hired by the Steelers in 2001 and has been the team’s “cap guy” over that time, carrying the official title of VP of Business & Football Administration. He was one of six finalists for the GM job, beating out in-house candidate Brandon Hunt and several external candidates, including Weidl, who will become his right-hand man.

Khan will replace Colbert, who was hired in 2000 and won two Super Bowls during his run with the team. It’s the team’s first big front office shakeup in over a decade.

Developing story.