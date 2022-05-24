Report: Ravens Sign Veteran DB Kyle Fuller To One-Year Deal

A strong offseason for the Baltimore Ravens continues.

According to multiple reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN Ravens’ reporter Jamison Hensley, the Ravens and veteran free agent cornerback Kyle Fuller agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday afternoon.

Ravens reached a one-year deal with CB Kyle Fuller. The 30-year-old Baltimore native returns home and joins Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters in the defensive backfield. Fuller has played six years in the NFL and spent last season with the Broncos. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 24, 2022

Fuller, 30, is a seven-year NFL veteran who has spent time with Chicago and Denver. The move to sign with the Ravens sees Fuller return to his hometown of Baltimore, where he’ll join a deep defensive backs room that added rookie Kyle Hamilton and veteran safety Marcus Williams this offseason to the likes of Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, both of whom are set to return from injuries this season.

In 112 career games (104 starts), Fuller has recorded 441 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 86 passes defensed, 19 interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Fuller was a First Team All-Pro in 2018 with the Bears when he led the league with 21 passes defensed and seven interceptions, and went to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019.

Last season with the Broncos, Fuller played in all 16 games, starting 10. He didn’t record an interception and broke up just four passes on the year.

Fuller posted a 47.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, with a 40.8 overall grade in coverage and a 68.6 overall grade against the run. His 2021 grades from PFF are sharp declines from his final season in Chicago, where he posted a 64.1 overall grade in 2020 with the Bears, including a 70.1 overall grade in pass coverage.

The Pittsburgh Steelers should be relatively familiar with Fuller, as the Virginia Tech product was a 2014 pre-draft visitor.