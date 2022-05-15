Report: Dolphins Signing LB Melvin Ingram

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly signing one-time Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebacker Melvin Ingram, according to Jordan Schultz, who tweeted the news a short time ago.

Breaking: FA DE Melvin Ingram is signing with the #Dolphins, per source. The 3x Pro Bowler has 51 career sacks with 74 TFLs and 119 QB hits. Another good move for Chris Grier and the Phins. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 15, 2022

Ingram has been a well-traveled man the last ten months. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in July of 2021, shortly before the team opened up training camp. After running with the 1’s throughout the preseason due to TJ Watt’s hold-in, Ingram became a rotational backup for the team once the regular season began. Unhappy with his role under the belief he should be starting, Pittsburgh dealt him to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth round pick, which the team used on FB/TE Connor Heyward in this year’s draft.

Ingram finished with brief Steelers’ career appearing in six games, starting one of them, recording ten tackles and one sack. His play was better than the production suggests, though he looked uncomfortable the few times he dropped into coverage. In eight games with the Chiefs, he put up similar numbers, 15 tackles and one sack, but his impact again went beyond the box score, allowing DL Chris Jones to primarily rush from the interior and play better because of it.

Kansas City placed the rarely used UFA tender on Ingram earlier this month, which meant the Chiefs controlled his rights if Ingram didn’t sign elsewhere by late June. But Ingram has found a home in South Beach. We’ll see if he remains there the entire year.

Ingram, 33, has 51 career sacks.