New Steelers’ QB Mitch Trubisky Enjoying ‘Good’ Installation Period At OTAs

Even though he’s adjusting to a new city, a new scheme, and new coaches and teammates, new Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Mitch Trubisky is feeling rather comfortable already in his time in the black and gold.

Trubisky took the field Tuesday the the Steelers’ South Side facility for the first day of Phase 3 of Offseason Team Activities, getting a chance to work on the field with his new teammates and coaches while trying to get up to speed in second-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s system.

Though it can be a bit of a whirlwind, Trubisky is used to the process overall, having already spent five seasons in the NFL after being the No. 2 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft. This isn’t his first rodeo, but he is enjoying the installation phase of the offense overall, he said to reporters Tuesday, according to video via Steelers.com.

“Yeah, I feel very comfortable. I think the staff and the guys around have just done a great job being in the books, studying, picking up really quickly,” Trubisky said to reporters Tuesday. “I feel very comfortable with it [the offense]. We’ve kind of installed through everything and then we’re gonna go through and find out what fits us as an offense, me specifically, and then the rest of the quarterback room. So we’re just having those ongoing conversations, but it it’s been a good installation period, and I’m really enjoying the offense so far.”

OTAs are a good time to install the offense each and every season, but it’s paramount that the Steelers get a jump on installing the offense quickly and efficiently this season with two new quarterbacks in the room and longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the retirement list.

It’s good to hear Trubisky also feels rather comfortable within the offense so quickly, though it’s worth mentioning that there’s roughly a 0% chance he’d have come out Tuesday and said he didn’t feel comfortable, raising even more questions about the QB competition and the overall outlook of the Steelers’ offense moving forward.

The one thing that remains appealing for Trubisky in Canada’s offense is the speed with which pre- and post-snap reads are required, allowing him to determine where he wants to go with the football at a much faster pace, which is something he struggled with in Chicago.

“I think it does. I think it does. We got a lot of good stuff going on right now,” Trubisky said Tuesday, regarding the Steelers’ offense. “And right now we’re just in the installation period trying to learn it and master at this point. But, it’s been a lot of fun and the conversations I’ve had with coach, and he has with all the guys on offense, is we’re gonna play to our strengths.

“So once we get to know each other, we find out what those strengths are, and that’s where this offense would go.”