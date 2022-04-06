Virginia S Joey Blount Had Pre-Draft Visit With Steelers

Virginia safety Joey Blount recently wrapped up a pre-draft visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Draft Network’s Justin Melo. Melo tweeted out the news a short time ago.

#Virginia S Joey Blount is a busy man & popular target. Blount recently completed a Top 30 w/ the #Steelers, per source. He'll soon visit the #Chargers & #Bengals, and will work out for #Falcons. Reminder on Blount's testing:

4.38 in the 40

38 inch Vertical

127 inch Broad Jump — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 6, 2022

As Melo’s tweet notes, Blount had an outstanding Pro Day workout. Standing in at 6’1″, 201 pounds, he ran a 4.38 40, jumped 38 inches in the vertical and 10’7″ in the broad. He also posted a 4.33 short shuttle and 6.90 three-cone while adding 20 reps on the bench. Combined, he notched an impressive 9.61 RAS score, making him an athletic safety the Steelers prefer to draft.

Last year for the Cavs, Blount recorded 86 tackles (five TFL) with three interceptions. He picked off nine passes in his career while amassing over 300 total tackles. Like a lot of players who went back to school in 2021 under the flexible COVID eligibility rules, he is older than your typical prospect, but his athleticism and production from the Power 5 is notable.

If you’re wondering, he is not related to Mel Blount. However, his father Tony Blount played football at Virginia and was drafted by the New York Giants in the fifth round of the 1990 Draft. You can read more about the two here.

According to Mock Draft Database, Blount is considered an undrafted player but his great workout times may push him into the draftable conversation. Look for a full profile on Blount before the draft.