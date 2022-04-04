The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Pre-Draft Visits, Alex’s QB Rankings, Banner Goodbye, Cap Update, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 111 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that includes the recent comments made by team president Art Rooney II during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Free agency is has slowed to a crawl at this point so Alex and I discuss that topic and wonder if the team will address a few other key positions ahead of the draft. We talk about a few unsigned free agents entering Monday as well with one of them being cornerback Tavon Young.

The Steelers annual pre-draft visits are about to get underway real soon so Alex and I discuss that process and wonder if any of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class will be brought in.

Former Steelers tackle Zach Banner said his goodbyes and thankyous on social media over the weekend, so Alex and I discuss that topic for a bit.

Is South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong the steal of the draft this year at his position? Alex and I talk a little about him on the heels of his draft profile going up on the site recently.

The Steelers 2022 salary cap situation is updated later during this show with all contracts signed recently now being reported. We talk about options the Steelers might have to free up more salary cap space moving past the draft as well.

Alex released his 2022 draft class quarterback rankings on Monday, so we spend a lot of time going over the five players he has listed.

As usual, we get to answering a few e-mails that we have received from listeners since the Friday show to close out this episode.

