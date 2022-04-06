Season 12, Episode 112 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that includes talk about a contract extension sooner rather later for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick with there now being conflicting reports on the subject.

The LSU pro day is taking place on Wednesday and with Steelers having a notable presence there, we discuss that topic for a bit. We also talk about the latest on free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu with him being in the New Orleans area this past week.

The Steelers pre-draft visitor list for 2022 is staring to grow so Alex and I make sure to receive the latest additions in the middle of the week.

Some new details related to the two-year contract that quarterback Mitch Trubisky surfaced on Tuesday, so Alex and I make sure to hit on that topic in the first part of the show.

In the second part of this Wednesday show, Alex and I are joined by site contributors Josh Carney and Tom Mead for another draft roundtable discussion. We start of by teasing Carney’s latest Steelers mock draft that hit the site Wednesday morning that includes him having a quarterback as the team’s first-round selection at 20th overall.

Alex, Josh, Tom, and I then get into an hour-long draft prospect conversion that mostly revolves around the top five quarterbacks in this year’s class. There are quite a few different opinions on these five quarterbacks and a lot of different concerns are voiced.

After talking quite a bit about the quarterbacks, Alex and I get Josh and Tomlin to talk some about a few other draft prospects at other positions they have worked on and studied recently.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Pre-Draft Visitors, LSU Pro Day, Trubisky Contract, Draft Roundtable Hour & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-apr-6-episode-1549

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 112 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n