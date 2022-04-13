Season 12, Episode 114 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that includes talk about the team having more quarterbacks in for pre-draft visits this week. We get into a quick discussion about if the Steelers will either draft a quarterback after the first round or none at all.

Steelers center/guard J.C. Hassenauer has now signed his exclusive rights free agent tender, so we go over that news. We also go over the news related to upcoming services for quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who passed away on Saturday. As part of that, we go over the planned service that will take place in Pittsburgh, per a Wednesday morning statement that was released.

Alex has started his annual “Look For” study and so we go over his Wednesday post in that series related to the wide receiver position.

In the second part of this Wednesday show, Alex and I are joined by site contributors Devin Jackson and Owen Straley for yet another draft roundtable discussion. We continue on with talk about the top five quarterbacks in this year’s draft class We also cover several other positions during this discussion with a lot of focus on defensive backs and wide receivers.

Before letting Devin and Owen go, we get their thoughts on several non-quarterback prosects they have been scouting that fit the Steelers. We also get both to make some draft predictions later in the roundtable session.

After talking quite a bit with Devin and Owen, Alex and I talk about the latest mock draft rankings released by Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN. We then close out this show by answering several listener questions we received via the email machine.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Latest Steelers News, QB Pre-draft Visits, WR Study, Draft Roundtable, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-apr-13-episode-1552

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 114 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n