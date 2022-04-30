Steelers Select Memphis WR Calvin Austin With 138th Pick Of 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Memphis WR Calvin Austin with the 138th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the team’s fourth round selection.

Austin is one of the smallest players in the draft at 5076, 170 pounds. But he brings great speed and short-area quickness, running a 4.32 40 at this year’s NFL Draft.

Austin had an impressive 2021 season with Memphis, catching 74 passes for 1149 yards (15.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns. He also had a 69 yard rushing touchdown and has two career punt return scores, bringing versatility to the offense and on special teams.

Over his Memphis career, Austin recorded 156 catches for 2541 yards and 22 TDs. One of his punt return touchdowns was this heads up runback against Mississippi State in 2021.

Calvin Austin had one of my favorite plays in 2021. Heads-up PR touchdown against Miss State. Coverage unit never downed the ball. With no risk, he picked it up and scored. Talked to him at Senior Bowl about it. Said his STs coached him on this point. Seized the moment. pic.twitter.com/HOsRWaCkzC — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 30, 2022

Austin is the second receiver the team has taken, joining WR George Pickens selected in the second round.

Check out our scouting report on Austin below.