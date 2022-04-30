Steelers Select Georgia WR George Pickens With 52nd Pick Of 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia WR George Pickens with the 52nd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the team’s second round selection.

Pickens was considered one of the draft’s most talented receivers. He tore his ACL in March of 2021 and missed most of the 2021 season but returned late in the season and caught a handful of passes, including a 52 yard grab in the National Championship win over Alabama.

In 2020, Pickens caught 36 passes for 513 yards and six touchdowns. He had eight touchdowns in 2019 as a freshman.

Pickens ran a 4.47 40 in the pre-draft process. He’s regarded as a raw but athletic and fluid wideout.

Pittsburgh showed plenty of pre-draft interest, sending WRs Coach Frisman Jackson to work him out at the Bulldogs’ Pro Day. Pickens is also on the younger side, turning 21 in March.

Pickens is an absolute dog. Know people worried about character, but a lot of that is overblown. Big, physical receiver with good speed to win vertically. Will block his tail off on the boundary and let you know about it. Fits the mold. Really happy with the pick. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) April 30, 2022

George Pickens only caught five passes this year after tearing his ACL last March. But caught a 52 yarder in the National Title Game, a great diving grab. That speed will play well in Pittsburgh. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/X02qbOZpM1 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 30, 2022

Matt Canada says George Pickens was "impressive beyond belief" during his Pro Day workout. Steelers' WR Coach Frisman Jackson personally put him through the workout. Canada thinks he can play inside/out. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 30, 2022

Check out our profile on him below.

Our Jonathan Heitritter gave him a second round grade, concluding:

“Overall, Pickens is an interesting case study due to his natural ability as a talented jump ball receiver that can make the crazy circus catches but isn’t a slouch either when it comes to creating after the catch. He can be a physical presence at the catch point and also in the run game as a blocker, but likely would benefit from adding more bulk to his frame to hold up better at the next level. His route running and consistency at beating press man are the main things he will need to focus on in his transition to the pros.”