Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Tied For 5th-Best Coach Of The Year Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never won the annual NFL Coach of the Year award and early odds for this upcoming indicate that he isn’t likely to do so in 2022, either.

According to news odds released last week by BetOnline.ag, Tomlin is tied for the fifth-best odds to win NFL Coach of the Year award in 2022.

Per the odds listed, Tomlin is 20/1 to win the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year award. He has the same odds as Nick Sirianni (Philadelphia Eagles), Matt Lafleur (Green Bay Packers), Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans), Zac Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals) and Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams).

The 2022 season will be Tomlin’s first without Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Since he was hired to be the Steelers head coach in 2007, Tomlin has never had a losing season. After guiding the Steelers to a Super Bowl championship in 2008, Tomlin failed to receive a single vote for the Associated Press Coach of the Year award that year. He was, however, named the 2008 Motorola Coach of the Year as more than 521,000 fans voted for him on NFL.com from January 7 through 21.

As far as this year’s odds go, new Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and Sean McDermott (Buffalo Bills) are the current favorites to win the award this year at 12/1. They are both followed by Brandon Staley (Los Angeles Chargers) and Nathaniel Hackett (Denver Broncos), who are both listed at 14/1 odds to win the Coach of the Year award. Arthur Smith (Atlanta Falcons) and Matt Rhule (Carolina Panthers) share the longest odds to win the award in 2022 at 50/1.

Tomlin enters the 2022 season as the second-longest tenured head coach in the NFL behind only Bill Belichick (New England Patriots).