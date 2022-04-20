Steelers Announce Return To Saint Vincent College For Training Camp in 2022

After two summers away from its usual training camp grounds, the Pittsburgh Steelers will make their return to Saint Vincent College for training camp this summer, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The Steelers previously held the last two training camps at Heinz Field and the South Side Facility due to COVID-19 restrictions, forcing the Steelers away from their annual summer retreat. With COVID restrictions lifted, the Steelers will return to Saint Vincent College, where they trained for 54 consecutive years prior to 2020 and 2021.

“We are very excited to return to Saint Vincent College for our training camp later this summer,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “We always appreciate the support from Saint Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on campus for their continued support for our return to our summer home.”

Full details on Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College later this summer will be released after the preseason and regular season schedules are announced, the team stated in a press release.