Scouting Report: The Pros And Cons Of OT Joe Haeg

New series we’ll conduct throughout the offseason. A review of individual players’ seasons, looking at their good, bad, role, and future with the team.

Today, taking a look at Pittsburgh Steelers’ OT Joe Haeg.

Pros: Good size and length. Creates movement as a run blocker. Drives his feet and able to sustain blocks. Versatile player, saw time at every single spot on the line except center during the season. Able to change spots on the fly and not look overwhelmed. Good IQ and recognition. Rarely penalized. Appears to be selfless player and teammate, willing and able to step in at anytime.

Cons: Struggles in pass protection against speed rushes. Lacks quickness to contain the edge against DEs or quick DTs (or DEs kicked inside) when playing guard. Struggled against T/E stunts and allowed two of his three sacks given up from them. Below average athlete overall who doesn’t work well in space at second level or in screen game. Doesn’t have true position and is maxed out as versatile backup.

Notable Clips (Sacks Allowed on Stunts Versus Chargers):

Role: 318 regular season snaps in 2021. 105 at RT, 94 at LT, 78 at RG, and 41 at LG. Run game averaged 4.0 YPC when on the field, 3.9 when off the field. Allowed three sacks (70.3 pass reps per sack, worst on team) but only one accepted penalty (fewest on team).

Future: Signed to two-year contract prior to 2021 season, entering final year of his deal. Haeg is a dependable-enough swingman capable of playing anywhere on the offensive line except for center, a valuable trait to have when injuries inevitably strike, especially on gameday. He’s a decent run blocker but struggles against speed in the pass game and needs help from tight end/back chips or line slides to help him in pass protection. He’s likely to enter 2022 as the top backup tackle behind Chukwuma Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr. It’s less likely he sees action at guard this year, though his versatility will ensure he gets a hat on gameday.