New Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ By Tragic Passing Of QB Dwayne Haskins

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was tragically killed Saturday morning while attempting to walk across a section of the interstate in south Florida. Haskins was in Boca Raton these last few days taking part in a practice put together by new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who has a home there. On Saturday afternoon, Trubisky addressed the tragic and sudden death of Haskins on his Instagram account.

“I am absolutely heartbroken,” Trubisky posted. “Dwayne has made such an impact on me in a short period of time. He welcomed me to his team with his big heart and infectious smile. I am so thankful to have known Dwayne. All my love and prayers are with his family.”

All reports so far this offseason have indicated that Haskins had been working hard and mostly in the Pittsburgh area. He was seemingly looking forward to competing for a spot on the Steelers quarterback depth chart this summer on the heels of the team signing Trubisky to a two-year deal with a base value of a little more than $14 million.

The fact that Trubisky organized the workout this weekend in Florida and invited the other quarterbacks on the roster tells us a lot about him. Additionally, the fact that Haskins accepted the Trubisky invite also says a lot about him as well. Everyone who attended the Trubisky makeshift practice this weekend was attempting to get better and help the team get better in the process. None of them obviously knew that tragedy would strike in such a way on Saturday morning.

I can’t imagine how Trubisky feels right now. I would have to think that he has some feeling of guilt this early on in the grieving process. How could he not? If he is indeed feeling such guilt, hopefully he soon can recognize that what tragically happened Saturday morning on an interstate in south Florida is not his fault at all. I’m sure Haskins would tell him the same thing.

Accidents happen and we never know when it is our time to leave this Earth. Saturday’s accident is sadly yet another reminder that we should try our best to live our lives to the fullest every day. That was what Haskins was seemingly attempting to do these past few days by being in south Florida with the rest of his teammates in an attempt to better himself and the others who attended.

God bless the Haskins and Trubisky families.