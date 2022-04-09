Steelers News

Breaking: Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Dies In Car Accident Saturday

Some truly terrible news this morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB Dwayne Haskins was killed in a car accident Saturday morning in South Florida. That news was confirmed by Haskins’ agent. Haskins was reportedly hit by a car. Other details are currently unknown.

Haskins was to turn 25 next month. A truly tragic moment and our thoughts are with the Haskins’ family at this time.

Haskins was drafted 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by Washington. He spent two seasons with the team before being released during the 2020 season. Pittsburgh signed him to a futures contract after the 2020 season. He spent the year as the team’s #3 QB, never appearing in a game. The Steelers restricted tendered him earlier this offseason and he was expected to compete for the #2/#3 job on the roster.

Haskins was in Florida joining several Steelers’ teammates for a workout with new quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

A one-year starter and star at Ohio State, he threw 50 touchdowns in 2018 for the Buckeyes, leading them to a 13-1 season. Haskins came in third in the Heisman Trophy voting that year.

steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has released statement on the passing of Haskins,

Some Steelers’ players have begun to react to the news, like CB Cam Sutton and others.

Developing story.

