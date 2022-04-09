Breaking: Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Dies In Car Accident Saturday

Some truly terrible news this morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB Dwayne Haskins was killed in a car accident Saturday morning in South Florida. That news was confirmed by Haskins’ agent. Haskins was reportedly hit by a car. Other details are currently unknown.

Dwayne Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers QBs, RBs and WRs. He was killed this morning in South Florida when he got hit by a vehicle. Tragic…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Haskins was to turn 25 next month. A truly tragic moment and our thoughts are with the Haskins’ family at this time.

The FHP is currently investigating an accident that happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-595 Westbound between Interstate 95 north and south. According to the FHP, a 24-year-old pedestrian was hit by a dump truck. #Steelers https://t.co/qViHfBAEbC — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 9, 2022

Haskins was drafted 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by Washington. He spent two seasons with the team before being released during the 2020 season. Pittsburgh signed him to a futures contract after the 2020 season. He spent the year as the team’s #3 QB, never appearing in a game. The Steelers restricted tendered him earlier this offseason and he was expected to compete for the #2/#3 job on the roster.

Haskins was in Florida joining several Steelers’ teammates for a workout with new quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

A one-year starter and star at Ohio State, he threw 50 touchdowns in 2018 for the Buckeyes, leading them to a 13-1 season. Haskins came in third in the Heisman Trophy voting that year.

steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has released statement on the passing of Haskins,

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Some Steelers’ players have begun to react to the news, like CB Cam Sutton and others.

Arthur Maulet on IG on passing of Dwayne Haskins #Steelers pic.twitter.com/WyKUWVAu6l — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 9, 2022

Awful news today. With a heavy heart my prayers go out to Dwayne Haskins family! RIP big man! Life is way too short! — Bruce Gradkowski (@bgradkowski5) April 9, 2022

Tell YOUR loved ONEs…. tHAT YOU LOVE THEM!!! ❤️ Life is so short!! Rip Dwayne Haskins!

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 9, 2022

FLY HIGH YOUNG MAN! pic.twitter.com/yQLOkUwhLv — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 9, 2022

Life is so sudden .😔i pray that his family get as much support and love as possible. This is so heart-rending 😞😞R.I.P Dwayne — 🥷🏿DuragDondada🥷🏿 (@kdd7696) April 9, 2022

Statement from the Snyders on the passing of Dwayne Haskins #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/35CVCyB5BE — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 9, 2022

Devastated. — Mason Rudolph (@Rudolph2Mason) April 9, 2022

The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) April 9, 2022

Developing story.