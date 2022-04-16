Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 408, a submitted take from our very own Alexa DellaRocco fills fans in on how she plans to celebrate the 2022 NFL Draft this year with it now being less than two weeks away.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 408)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-4-16-22-episode-408
6bc9mw6n