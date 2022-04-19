Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin To Hold 2022 Pre-Draft Press Conference On Monday

The 2022 NFL Draft will get underway a week from Thursday in Las Vegas, NV. Prior to that, however, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin will be holding their annual pre-draft press conference.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Steelers, Colbert and Tomlin are currently scheduled to meet the media to preview the 2022 NFL Draft on Monday, April 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET. That media session is scheduled to take place in the media lounge at Heinz Field, according to the Tuesday release.

The pre-draft press conference will likely last around 30 minutes or so and overall, not a lot will be able to be gleamed from it when it comes to possible players selected by the team in the 2022 NFL Draft. During that session, Colbert will likely be asked about the probability of the team trading up or down throughout the draft. He will also likely be asked about the team’s own mock draft process.

It’s also highly likely that both Colbert and Tomlin will address the recent passing of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins during the Monday media session as well. Haskins passed away tragically in Florida a week ago this past Saturday.

After the Monday media session takes place, we won’t likely hear from Colbert and Tomlin until after the team makes their first-round selection on Thursday night. The steelers are expected to make position coaches available to the media after each draft selection is made