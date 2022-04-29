Kenny Pickett To Wear #8 For Steelers

A short time ago, we noted the new jersey numbers for the free agents the Pittsburgh Steelers signed this offseason. Now, we know what the team’s first round pick will sport. Kenny Pickett is sticking with his college number of 8, as tweeted out by the team a short time ago.

Safety Karl Joseph had switched to #8 but now will switch again.

Pickett wore #8 throughout his Panthers’ career. He broke out in 2021, throwing over 40 touchdowns as he led Pitt to their first 11-win season since Dan Marino in 1981. Hopefully Pickett can carry that magic over to the NFL.

It’s possible fans see #8 on the field sooner than later. During last night’s post-pick press conference, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert confirmed Pickett will be in the mix to start, joining veterans Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

Pickett will be the last Steeler to wear #8 in a regular season contest since kicker Josh Scobee in 2015. Here’s to Pickett having a much better Pittsburgh career. The last QB to wear #8 was Tommy Maddox from 2001 to 2005. According to the team media guide, those are the only two players to wear #8 since World War II. Pickett will be the third.