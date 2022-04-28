Chase Claypool To Announce Steelers’ Second-Round Pick Friday Night

WR Chase Claypool, a former second-round pick himself, will announce the Pittsburgh Steelers’ second round pick, #52 overall, tomorrow night. That’s in addition to RB Najee Harris announcing the team’s fourth round selection (#138) from Mexico City.

Chase Claypool will be announcing the Steelers’ second-round pick on Friday night. Najee Harris will announce the Steelers’ fourth-round pick from Mexico City the next day. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 28, 2022

Claypool was the 49th overall selection of the 2020 draft and the Steelers first selection of the weekend after trading their first-rounder in 2019 to Miami for FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, a move that paid off handsomely for the Steelers. Claypool shined his rookie season before falling back to Earth his sophomore season, struggling to win downfield while generating headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Depending on what happens tonight, the Steelers could be in the market for a receiver with their second-round pick. Options there include Georgia’s George Pickens and Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore.

This year’s draft will be held in Las Vegas. Pittsburgh will pick 20th tonight with their selection, assuming they stay at #20, expected to be announced around 10:45 PM.

Notable second round picks of the Colbert era include: OT Marvel Smith (2000), WR Antwaan Randle El (2002), CB Bryant McFadden (2005), OLB LaMarr Woodley (2007), OT Marcus Gilbert (2011), RB Le’veon Bell (2013), DL Stephon Tuitt (2014), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017), and TE Pat Freiermuth (2021).

Some of his worst second round picks include LB Alonzo Jackson (2003), CB Ricardo Colclough (2004), WR Limas Sweed (2008), and CB Senquez Golson (2015). Golson is one of just a handful of Top 100 draft picks to never play a game for the team, not even a preseason contest, after suffering repeated injuries.