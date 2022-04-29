Bucky Brooks Of NFL.com Declares Kenny Pickett ‘Pro-Ready QB1’ For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected quarterback Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and as expected, the pick is already getting reviews from the mainstream media draftniks and others.

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com is one of those major media draftniks and in his pick-by-pick analysis of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft he wrote that Pickett is ready to take snaps and become the No. 1 quarterback for the Steelers.

“As an experienced prospect with A-plus intangibles and swagger, Pickett is a pro-ready QB1 with the potential to take snaps as a starter early in his career,” Brooks wrote.

That was not all from Brooks as he also added that he believes Pickett’s experience at Pittsburgh with the Panthers makes up for some of his shortcomings, such as not having one of the stronger arms in the class.

“Although he lacks elite arm talent, the Pittsburgh standout’s collegiate seasoning (49 career starts) gives him a chance to make up for his deficiencies with superb managerial skills and expertise as a pocket passer,” Brooks wrote.

Pickett really jumped on the scene as a possible highly draftable quarterback thanks to his play in 2021. He threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 202 and his play throughout the season helped guide Pittsburgh to their first ever ACC Championship and an appearance in the Peach Bowl. Pickett also won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award last season and his play earned a spot as a 2021 Heisman finalist in New York City.

Thursday night, Pickett became just the fourth ever quarterback drafted by the Steelers in the first round in the modern era. The last quarterback drafted by the Steelers in the first round was Ben Roethlisberger at 11th overall in 2004. Prior to Roethlisberger, Mark Malone was selected by the Steelers at 28th overall in the 1980 NFL Draft. In 1970, the Steelers selected Terry Bradshaw first overall in that years draft.