2022 Steelers Pro Day Tracker

As we’ve done for several years, here is our Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Day tracker for 2022. We’re keeping track of where Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and scouts end up on the Pro Day circuit prior to this April’s draft. If you’re curious, here is the schedule of this year’s Pro Days.
Mileage may vary from school to school, but two years out from the pandemic things should be relatively back to normal for the Pro Day circuit. Things were trending in that direction last year, but with the country more opened up than it was a year ago, it should be easier to track where the Steelers are at.
Like anything draft-related, these Pro Day visits are all pieces of one big puzzle. But we’re nothing if not thorough, and if you’ve followed us long enough, you know the strong history between Mike Tomlin/Kevin Colbert Pro Day visits and first-round picks. Since at least 2010, every Steeler first-round selection has had one or both men attend their Pro Day. With this being Colbert’s last year, our “Blue’s Clues” may not be as strong in the future. So let’s give it one last ride.
We’ll be updating this page as new information comes in, so be sure to bookmark and check back every couple days.
Zoom/In-Person Meetings
John Ross/LB Michigan (Pro Day Dinner)
Malik Willis/QB Liberty (Pro Day Dinner)
Desmond Ridder/QB Cincinnati (Pro Day Dinner)
Coby Bryant/CB Cincinnati (Pro Day Dinner)
Bryan Cook/S Cincinnati (Pro Day Dinner)
Myjai Sanders/EDGE Cincinnati (Pro Day Dinner)
Chris Oladokun/QB South Dakota State
Pro Days
March 8th
Northwestern – Area Scout Dave Petett
Notable Prospects – DL Jeremy Meiser, OLB Chris Bergin, WR Stephen Robinson Jr.
Miami (OH) – None
Notable Prospects – LB/S Sterling Weatherford
March 9th
Wisconsin – Area Scout Dave Petett
Notable Prospects – LB Leo Chenal, TE Jake Ferguson, iOL Logan Bruss, DL Matt Henningsen, LB Jack Sanborn
Oklahoma – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher
Notable Prospects – DT Perrion Winfrey, OLB Nik Bonitto, LB Brian Asamoah, RB Kennedy Brooks, OL Marquis Hayes, OL Tyrese Robinson
Kansas State – Scouting Intern Fawwaz Izzuddin
Notable Prospects – QB Skylar Thompson, OL Josh Rivas, DE Khalid Duke, TE Nick Lenners
Arkansas – Area Scout Mark Gorscak
Notable Prospects – WR Treylon Burks, DT John Ridgeway, CB Montaric Brown, OL Myron Cunningham, DE/OLB Tre Williams
UAB – Area Scout/Senior Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – EDGE Alex Wright, DL Tyree Turner
Kansas – Scouting Intern Fawwaz Izzuddin
Notable Prospects – EDGE Kyron Johnson, WR Kwamie Lassiter
March 10th
Tulsa – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher
Notable Prospects – OT Tyler Smith, OL Chris Paul, WR Josh Johnson
March 11th
Texas – Area Scout Chidi Iwuoma
Notable Prospects – K Cameron Dicker, TE Cade Brewer, S/WR Brenden Schooler
March 14th
Georgia Tech – Senior Scout/South Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – S/LB Tariq Carpenter, DB Juanyeh Thomas
Arizona State – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher
Notable Prospects – CB Chase Lucas, CB Jack Jones, OT Kellen Diesch, RB Rachaad White
Central Michigan – Area Scout Dan Colbert
Notable Prospects – OL Bernhard Raimann, OL Luke Goedeke
March 15th
UCLA – West Area Scout Mark Bruener
Notable Prospects – S Quintin Lake, TE Greg Dulcich, DL Otito Ogbonnia, OT Sean Rhyan, WR Kyle Phillips
March 16th
Georgia – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, Defensive Assistant/LBs Coach Brian Flores, WRs Coach Frisman Jackson, Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr.
Notable Prospects – WR George Pickens, RB James Cook, OL Jamaree Salyer, OL Justin Shaffer, DL Jordan Davis, DL Devonte Wyatt, DL Travon Walker, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Quay Walker, LB Channing Tindall, SS Lewis Cine, CB Derion Kendrick
*Jackson put WR George Pickens through his workout
Minnesota – OL Coach Pat Meyer, College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler
Notable Prospects – OT Daniel Faalele, TE Ko Kieft, EDGE Boye Mafe
Colorado – West Area Scout Mark Bruener, Area Scout Kelvin Fisher
Notable Prospects – LB/LS Nate Landman
Michigan State – Area Scout Dan Colbert
Notable Prospects – FB/TE Connor Heyward, RB Kenneth Walker, OT A.J. Acuri, WR Jalen Nailor
March 17th
Clemson – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, Defensive Assistant/LBs Coach Brian Flores, WRs Coach Frisman Jackson
Notable Prospects – CB Andrew Booth Jr., WR Justyn Ross, CB Mario Goodrich, LB Baylon Spector
*Jackson put Ross through his workout
South Carolina State – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – CB Cobie Durant, WR Will Vereen
Stanford – BLESTO Scout Dennis MacInnis
Notable Prospects – DL Thomas Booker
March 18th
South Carolina – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – DE Kingsley Enagbare, RB ZaQuandre White, RB Kevin Harris
Michigan – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, Area Scout Dan Colbert, College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler
Notable Prospects – EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE David Ojabo, DB Daxton Hill, RB Hassan Haskins, OL Andrew Stueber, LB Josh Ross
March 21st
Pittsburgh – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, DC Teryl Austin, VP of Football & Business Administration Omar Khan, Area Scout Dave Petett, Analyst Will Britt
Notable Prospects – QB Kenny Pickett, CB Damarri Mathis, LS Cal Adomitis
Nevada – QBs Coach Mike Sullivan, Area Scout Kelvin Fisher
Notable Prospects – QB Carson Strong, WR Romeo Doubs, TE Cole Turner
Jackson State – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – EDGE James Houston
Toledo – Unknown Personnel Member (possibly assistant Matt Tomsho)
Notable Prospects – S Tycen Anderson
Northern Iowa – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – OT Trevor Penning, WR Isaiah Weston
March 22nd
Liberty – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt, OC Matt Canada, Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr.
Notable Prospects – QB Malik Willis, WR Tre Turner (Virginia Tech)
Texas A&M – DL Coach Karl Dunbar, OL Coach Pat Meyer, potentially area scout Mark Gorscak
Notable Prospects – DL DeMarvin Leal, S Leon O’Neal, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Jalen Wydermyer, EDGE Micheal Clemons, OL Kenyon Green, DL Jayden Peevy
Iowa State – College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler
Notable Prospects – RB Breece Hall, TE Charlie Kolar, DL Enyi Uwazurike, LB Mike Rose, TE Chase Allen
Mississippi State – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – OT Charles Cross, CB Martin Emerson, K Brandon Ruiz
Rutgers – Unknown Personnel Member (appears to be analyst Tosin Kazeem)
Notable Prospects – WR Bo Melton, LS Billy Taylor, RB Isaih Pacheco, DE Mike Tverdov
Virginia Tech – Scouting Intern Fawwaz Izzuddin
Notable Prospects – WR Tre Turner, EDGE Amare Barno, iOL Lecitus Smith
March 23rd
Ole Miss – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt, OC Matt Canada, Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr., Senior Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – QB Matt Corral, WR Dontario Drummond, EDGE Sam Williams, WR Braylon Sanders, RB Snoop Conner, LB Chance Campbell
Virginia – Scouting Intern Fawwaz Izzuddin
Notable Prospects – TE Jelani Woods, S Joey Blount
Utah State – None
Notable Prospects – WR Devon Thompkins, WR Savon Scarver, DB Kyle Mayberry
Ohio State – Assistant WRs Coach Blaine Stewart, Area Scout Dan Colbert
Notable Prospects – WR Garrett Wilson, WR Chris Olave, OT Thayer Munford, OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, RB Master Teague
UConn – None
Notable Prospects – DL Travis Jones
James Madison – Scouting Intern Fawwaz Izzuddin
Notable Prospects – QB Cole Johnson, RB Lorenzo Bryant, DL Mike Greene
USC – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher
Notable Prospects – WR Drake London (did not workout), EDGE Drake Jackson, CB Chris Steele, RB Keaontay Ingram
South Dakota State – Offensive Assistant Matt Tomsho, College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler
Notable Prospects – RB Pierre Strong, QB Chris Oladokun
March 24th
Penn State – Defensive Assistant/LBs Coach Brian Flores, ILBs Coach Jerry Olsavsky, DBs Coach Grady Brown, Area Scout Dave Petett
Notable Prospects – LB Brandon Smith, S Jaquan Brisker, ILB/EDGE Jesse Luketa, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, WR Jahan Dotson, OT Rasheed Walker, EDGE Arnold Ebiketie
Cincinnati – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, VP of Football & Business Administration Omar Khan, QBs Coach Mike Sullivan, OC Matt Canada, Area Scout Dan Colbert, Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt
Notable Prospects – QB Desmond Ridder, CB Sauce Gardner, CB Coby Bryant, S Bryan Cook, WR Alec Pierce, EDGE Myjai Sanders
SMU – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher, WRs Coach Frisman Jackson
Notable Prospects – WR Danny Gray
Memphis – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – WR Calvin Austin, iOL Dylan Parham
North Dakota State – College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler
Notable Prospects – WR Christian Watson, OT Cordell Volson
Fresno State – Area Scout Chidi Iwuoma
Notable Prospects – EDGE Arron Mosby, OL Alex Akingbulu
Utah – Area Scout Mark Bruener
Notable Prospects – LB Devin Lloyd, OT Bam Olaseni
March 25th
Notre Dame – GM Kevin Colbert, Area Scout Dan Colbert
Notable Prospects – S Kyle Hamilton, RB Kyren Williams, QB Jack Coan, WR Kevin Austin Jr.
BYU – Area Scout Mark Bruener
Notable Prospects – RB Tyler Allgeier
Boston College – Area Scout Dave Petett
Notable Prospects – OL Zion Johnson, OL Alec Lindstrom, OL Tyler Vrabel, LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley
Missouri – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – RB Tyler Badie, CB Akayleb Evans
March 28th
North Carolina – GM Kevin Colbert, OC Matt Canada, Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt, Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr.
Notable Prospects – QB Sam Howell, RB Ty Chandler
Florida – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – CB Kaiir Elam, DL Zach Carter, RB Dameon Pierce, OT Jean Delance
Florida A&M – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – S Markquese Bell
Washington State – West Area Scout Mark Bruener
Notable Prospects – OT Abraham Lucas, CB Jaylen Watson
Duke – GM Kevin Colbert, Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr.
Notable Prospects – C Jack Wohlabaugh, RB Mateo Durant, EDGE Drew Jordan (Michigan State)
Idaho – None
Notable Prospects – NT Noah Elliss
March 29th
Florida State – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish
Notable Prospects – DL Jermaine Johnson, RB Jashaun Corbin, WR Andrew Parchment
NC State – GM Kevin Colbert
Notable Prospects – OT Ikem Ekwonu, WR Emeka Emezie, CB Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State)
Purdue – College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler
Notable Prospects – EDGE George Karlaftis, WR David Bell
West Virginia – Assistant WRs Coach Blaine Stewart, Area Scout Mike Butler
Notable Prospects – RB Leddie Brown
Washington – Area Scout Mark Bruener
Notable Prospects – CB Trent McDuffie, CB Kyler Gordon, TE Cade Otton
Wyoming – None
Notable Prospects – LB Chad Muma
March 30th
Alabama – GM Kevin Colbert, DBs Coach Grady Brown, Area Scout Mark Gorscak
Notable Prospects – OT Evan Neal, WR Jameson Williams, WR John Metchie III, ILB Christian Harris, Phidarian Mathis, CB Josh Jobe, RB Brian Robinson Jr., S Daniel Wright, CB Jaylen Armour-Davis
Wake Forest – Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr., ST Coordinator Danny Smith
Notable Prospects – OL Zach Tom, DB Ja’Sir Taylor, K Nick Sciba
Maryland – Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt, Area Scout Mike Butler
Notable Prospects – S Nick Cross, TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, WR Jared Bernhardt (Ferris State)
Baylor – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – WR Tyquan Thornton, DB Jalen Pitre, S J.T. Woods, RB Abram Smith
Colorado State – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher
Notable Prospects – TE Tre McBride, EDGE Scott Patchan
UAB – Unknown Personnel Member
Notable Prospects – EDGE Alex Wright
*Wright reportedly had second Pro Day showing
Boise State – Area Scout Mark Bruener
Notable Prospects – WR Khalil Shakir
March 31st
Western Kentucky – Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt
Notable Prospects – QB Bailey Zappe, EDGE DeAngelo Malone, WR Jerreth Sterns
Northern Illinois – None
Notable Prospects – RB Clint Ratkovich, LB Lance Deveaux Jr.
April 1st
Kentucky – Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt
Notable Prospects – OL Darian Kinnard, C Luke Fortner, OT Dare Rosenthal, S Yusuf Corker, RB/WR Wan’Dale Robinson, EDGE Josh Paschal, NT Marquan McCall
UCF – Area Scout Bruce McNorton
Notable Prospects – DL Big Kat Bryant, WR Brandon Johnson, OL Cole Schneider, OT Marcus Tatum
Houston – Area Scout Mark Gorscak
Notable Prospects – CB Marcus Jones, DT Logan Hal