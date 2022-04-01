2022 Steelers Pro Day Tracker

As we’ve done for several years, here is our Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Day tracker for 2022. We’re keeping track of where Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and scouts end up on the Pro Day circuit prior to this April’s draft. If you’re curious, here is the schedule of this year’s Pro Days.

Mileage may vary from school to school, but two years out from the pandemic things should be relatively back to normal for the Pro Day circuit. Things were trending in that direction last year, but with the country more opened up than it was a year ago, it should be easier to track where the Steelers are at.

Like anything draft-related, these Pro Day visits are all pieces of one big puzzle. But we’re nothing if not thorough, and if you’ve followed us long enough, you know the strong history between Mike Tomlin/Kevin Colbert Pro Day visits and first-round picks. Since at least 2010, every Steeler first-round selection has had one or both men attend their Pro Day. With this being Colbert’s last year, our “Blue’s Clues” may not be as strong in the future. So let’s give it one last ride.

We’ll be updating this page as new information comes in, so be sure to bookmark and check back every couple days.

Zoom/In-Person Meetings

John Ross/LB Michigan (Pro Day Dinner)

Malik Willis/QB Liberty (Pro Day Dinner)

Desmond Ridder/QB Cincinnati (Pro Day Dinner)

Coby Bryant/CB Cincinnati (Pro Day Dinner)

Bryan Cook/S Cincinnati (Pro Day Dinner)

Myjai Sanders/EDGE Cincinnati (Pro Day Dinner)

Chris Oladokun/QB South Dakota State

Pro Days

March 8th

Northwestern – Area Scout Dave Petett

Notable Prospects – DL Jeremy Meiser, OLB Chris Bergin, WR Stephen Robinson Jr.

Miami (OH) – None

Notable Prospects – LB/S Sterling Weatherford

March 9th

Wisconsin – Area Scout Dave Petett

Notable Prospects – LB Leo Chenal, TE Jake Ferguson, iOL Logan Bruss, DL Matt Henningsen, LB Jack Sanborn

Oklahoma – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher

Notable Prospects – DT Perrion Winfrey, OLB Nik Bonitto, LB Brian Asamoah, RB Kennedy Brooks, OL Marquis Hayes, OL Tyrese Robinson

Kansas State – Scouting Intern Fawwaz Izzuddin

Notable Prospects – QB Skylar Thompson, OL Josh Rivas, DE Khalid Duke, TE Nick Lenners

Arkansas – Area Scout Mark Gorscak

Notable Prospects – WR Treylon Burks, DT John Ridgeway, CB Montaric Brown, OL Myron Cunningham, DE/OLB Tre Williams

UAB – Area Scout/Senior Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – EDGE Alex Wright, DL Tyree Turner

Kansas – Scouting Intern Fawwaz Izzuddin

Notable Prospects – EDGE Kyron Johnson, WR Kwamie Lassiter

March 10th

Tulsa – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher

Notable Prospects – OT Tyler Smith, OL Chris Paul, WR Josh Johnson

March 11th

Texas – Area Scout Chidi Iwuoma

Notable Prospects – K Cameron Dicker, TE Cade Brewer, S/WR Brenden Schooler

March 14th

Georgia Tech – Senior Scout/South Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – S/LB Tariq Carpenter, DB Juanyeh Thomas

Arizona State – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher

Notable Prospects – CB Chase Lucas, CB Jack Jones, OT Kellen Diesch, RB Rachaad White

Central Michigan – Area Scout Dan Colbert

Notable Prospects – OL Bernhard Raimann, OL Luke Goedeke

March 15th

UCLA – West Area Scout Mark Bruener

Notable Prospects – S Quintin Lake, TE Greg Dulcich, DL Otito Ogbonnia, OT Sean Rhyan, WR Kyle Phillips

March 16th

Georgia – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, Defensive Assistant/LBs Coach Brian Flores, WRs Coach Frisman Jackson, Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr.

Notable Prospects – WR George Pickens, RB James Cook, OL Jamaree Salyer, OL Justin Shaffer, DL Jordan Davis, DL Devonte Wyatt, DL Travon Walker, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Quay Walker, LB Channing Tindall, SS Lewis Cine, CB Derion Kendrick

*Jackson put WR George Pickens through his workout

Minnesota – OL Coach Pat Meyer, College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler

Notable Prospects – OT Daniel Faalele, TE Ko Kieft, EDGE Boye Mafe

Colorado – West Area Scout Mark Bruener, Area Scout Kelvin Fisher

Notable Prospects – LB/LS Nate Landman

Michigan State – Area Scout Dan Colbert

Notable Prospects – FB/TE Connor Heyward, RB Kenneth Walker, OT A.J. Acuri, WR Jalen Nailor

March 17th

Clemson – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, Defensive Assistant/LBs Coach Brian Flores, WRs Coach Frisman Jackson

Notable Prospects – CB Andrew Booth Jr., WR Justyn Ross, CB Mario Goodrich, LB Baylon Spector

*Jackson put Ross through his workout

South Carolina State – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – CB Cobie Durant, WR Will Vereen

Stanford – BLESTO Scout Dennis MacInnis

Notable Prospects – DL Thomas Booker

March 18th

South Carolina – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – DE Kingsley Enagbare, RB ZaQuandre White, RB Kevin Harris

Michigan – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, Area Scout Dan Colbert, College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler

Notable Prospects – EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE David Ojabo, DB Daxton Hill, RB Hassan Haskins, OL Andrew Stueber, LB Josh Ross

March 21st

Pittsburgh – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, DC Teryl Austin, VP of Football & Business Administration Omar Khan, Area Scout Dave Petett, Analyst Will Britt

Notable Prospects – QB Kenny Pickett, CB Damarri Mathis, LS Cal Adomitis

Nevada – QBs Coach Mike Sullivan, Area Scout Kelvin Fisher

Notable Prospects – QB Carson Strong, WR Romeo Doubs, TE Cole Turner

Jackson State – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – EDGE James Houston

Toledo – Unknown Personnel Member (possibly assistant Matt Tomsho)

Notable Prospects – S Tycen Anderson

Northern Iowa – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – OT Trevor Penning, WR Isaiah Weston

March 22nd

Liberty – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt, OC Matt Canada, Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr.

Notable Prospects – QB Malik Willis, WR Tre Turner (Virginia Tech)

Texas A&M – DL Coach Karl Dunbar, OL Coach Pat Meyer, potentially area scout Mark Gorscak

Notable Prospects – DL DeMarvin Leal, S Leon O’Neal, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Jalen Wydermyer, EDGE Micheal Clemons, OL Kenyon Green, DL Jayden Peevy

Iowa State – College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler

Notable Prospects – RB Breece Hall, TE Charlie Kolar, DL Enyi Uwazurike, LB Mike Rose, TE Chase Allen

Mississippi State – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – OT Charles Cross, CB Martin Emerson, K Brandon Ruiz

Rutgers – Unknown Personnel Member (appears to be analyst Tosin Kazeem)

Notable Prospects – WR Bo Melton, LS Billy Taylor, RB Isaih Pacheco, DE Mike Tverdov

Virginia Tech – Scouting Intern Fawwaz Izzuddin

Notable Prospects – WR Tre Turner, EDGE Amare Barno, iOL Lecitus Smith

March 23rd

Ole Miss – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt, OC Matt Canada, Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr., Senior Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – QB Matt Corral, WR Dontario Drummond, EDGE Sam Williams, WR Braylon Sanders, RB Snoop Conner, LB Chance Campbell

Virginia – Scouting Intern Fawwaz Izzuddin

Notable Prospects – TE Jelani Woods, S Joey Blount

Utah State – None

Notable Prospects – WR Devon Thompkins, WR Savon Scarver, DB Kyle Mayberry

Ohio State – Assistant WRs Coach Blaine Stewart, Area Scout Dan Colbert

Notable Prospects – WR Garrett Wilson, WR Chris Olave, OT Thayer Munford, OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, RB Master Teague

UConn – None

Notable Prospects – DL Travis Jones

James Madison – Scouting Intern Fawwaz Izzuddin

Notable Prospects – QB Cole Johnson, RB Lorenzo Bryant, DL Mike Greene

USC – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher

Notable Prospects – WR Drake London (did not workout), EDGE Drake Jackson, CB Chris Steele, RB Keaontay Ingram

South Dakota State – Offensive Assistant Matt Tomsho, College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler

Notable Prospects – RB Pierre Strong, QB Chris Oladokun

March 24th

Penn State – Defensive Assistant/LBs Coach Brian Flores, ILBs Coach Jerry Olsavsky, DBs Coach Grady Brown, Area Scout Dave Petett

Notable Prospects – LB Brandon Smith, S Jaquan Brisker, ILB/EDGE Jesse Luketa, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, WR Jahan Dotson, OT Rasheed Walker, EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Cincinnati – HC Mike Tomlin, GM Kevin Colbert, VP of Football & Business Administration Omar Khan, QBs Coach Mike Sullivan, OC Matt Canada, Area Scout Dan Colbert, Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt

Notable Prospects – QB Desmond Ridder, CB Sauce Gardner, CB Coby Bryant, S Bryan Cook, WR Alec Pierce, EDGE Myjai Sanders

SMU – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher, WRs Coach Frisman Jackson

Notable Prospects – WR Danny Gray

Memphis – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – WR Calvin Austin, iOL Dylan Parham

North Dakota State – College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler

Notable Prospects – WR Christian Watson, OT Cordell Volson

Fresno State – Area Scout Chidi Iwuoma

Notable Prospects – EDGE Arron Mosby, OL Alex Akingbulu

Utah – Area Scout Mark Bruener

Notable Prospects – LB Devin Lloyd, OT Bam Olaseni

March 25th

Notre Dame – GM Kevin Colbert, Area Scout Dan Colbert

Notable Prospects – S Kyle Hamilton, RB Kyren Williams, QB Jack Coan, WR Kevin Austin Jr.

BYU – Area Scout Mark Bruener

Notable Prospects – RB Tyler Allgeier

Boston College – Area Scout Dave Petett

Notable Prospects – OL Zion Johnson, OL Alec Lindstrom, OL Tyler Vrabel, LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley

Missouri – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – RB Tyler Badie, CB Akayleb Evans

March 28th

North Carolina – GM Kevin Colbert, OC Matt Canada, Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt, Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr.

Notable Prospects – QB Sam Howell, RB Ty Chandler

Florida – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – CB Kaiir Elam, DL Zach Carter, RB Dameon Pierce, OT Jean Delance

Florida A&M – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – S Markquese Bell

Washington State – West Area Scout Mark Bruener

Notable Prospects – OT Abraham Lucas, CB Jaylen Watson

Duke – GM Kevin Colbert, Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr.

Notable Prospects – C Jack Wohlabaugh, RB Mateo Durant, EDGE Drew Jordan (Michigan State)

Idaho – None

Notable Prospects – NT Noah Elliss

March 29th

Florida State – Senior Scout Rick Reiprish

Notable Prospects – DL Jermaine Johnson, RB Jashaun Corbin, WR Andrew Parchment

NC State – GM Kevin Colbert

Notable Prospects – OT Ikem Ekwonu, WR Emeka Emezie, CB Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State)

Purdue – College Scouting Coordinator Phil Kreidler

Notable Prospects – EDGE George Karlaftis, WR David Bell

West Virginia – Assistant WRs Coach Blaine Stewart, Area Scout Mike Butler

Notable Prospects – RB Leddie Brown

Washington – Area Scout Mark Bruener

Notable Prospects – CB Trent McDuffie, CB Kyler Gordon, TE Cade Otton

Wyoming – None

Notable Prospects – LB Chad Muma

March 30th

Alabama – GM Kevin Colbert, DBs Coach Grady Brown, Area Scout Mark Gorscak

Notable Prospects – OT Evan Neal, WR Jameson Williams, WR John Metchie III, ILB Christian Harris, Phidarian Mathis, CB Josh Jobe, RB Brian Robinson Jr., S Daniel Wright, CB Jaylen Armour-Davis

Wake Forest – Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr., ST Coordinator Danny Smith

Notable Prospects – OL Zach Tom, DB Ja’Sir Taylor, K Nick Sciba

Maryland – Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt, Area Scout Mike Butler

Notable Prospects – S Nick Cross, TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, WR Jared Bernhardt (Ferris State)

Baylor – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – WR Tyquan Thornton, DB Jalen Pitre, S J.T. Woods, RB Abram Smith

Colorado State – Area Scout Kelvin Fisher

Notable Prospects – TE Tre McBride, EDGE Scott Patchan

UAB – Unknown Personnel Member

Notable Prospects – EDGE Alex Wright

*Wright reportedly had second Pro Day showing

Boise State – Area Scout Mark Bruener

Notable Prospects – WR Khalil Shakir

March 31st

Western Kentucky – Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt

Notable Prospects – QB Bailey Zappe, EDGE DeAngelo Malone, WR Jerreth Sterns

Northern Illinois – None

Notable Prospects – RB Clint Ratkovich, LB Lance Deveaux Jr.

April 1st

Kentucky – Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt

Notable Prospects – OL Darian Kinnard, C Luke Fortner, OT Dare Rosenthal, S Yusuf Corker, RB/WR Wan’Dale Robinson, EDGE Josh Paschal, NT Marquan McCall

UCF – Area Scout Bruce McNorton

Notable Prospects – DL Big Kat Bryant, WR Brandon Johnson, OL Cole Schneider, OT Marcus Tatum

Houston – Area Scout Mark Gorscak

Notable Prospects – CB Marcus Jones, DT Logan Hal