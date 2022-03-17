Trubisky A ‘Vocal, Passionate’ Leader, Says OL James Daniels

The Steelers brought in two former Bears players as a part of the offseason rebuild, quarterback Mitch Trubisky and offensive lineman James Daniels. Trubisky was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft before the Bears picked Daniels a year later.

While they didn’t play together last year, they spent three years together in Chicago as starters. Daniels discussed Trubisky and what he brings to the table in his introductory press conference on Thursday.

“I really feel like this is a good opportunity for him to develop as a quarterback,” Daniels said via the Steelers’ YouTube. “And I feel like his best football that he’s gonna play is in front of him. I’m excited to get to work with Mitch again.”

The duo helped lead the Bears to two playoff appearances, including a 12-win season in 2018. It was the team’s most success in over ten years, and they played an integral role in it.

Leadership is a quality not always talked about, but it’s a trait Trubisky certainly possesses according to Daniels. Trubisky started 50 games across four seasons in Chicago.

“Mitch is a good leader. He gets very vocal and he’s very passionate about winning. In Chicago, he was always inviting the offense over to his house on Mondays or Tuesdays. Mitch cares about his players, he cares about his teammates. And that’s why I think what makes him a good leader.”

The two coming in together will hopefully lead to a smoother transition for both. Trubisky’s leadership will be crucial in 2022 in establishing a foundation on offense after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger was just that for the Steelers, and suddenly, that leadership void is open.

Beyond what should be a good fit, Trubisky seems to be a good guy to lead the Steelers offense for next season, and perhaps even beyond.