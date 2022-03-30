Season 12, Episode 109 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that includes the recent signing of linebacker Genard Avery a few days ago. we talk about Avery’s play on tape last season, his potential fit with the Steelers and what his one-year contract likely looks like.

The NFL owners voted to change the overtime rules in playoff games this past week, so Alex and I go over that news and some of the other rule changes that are happening.

The Steelers continue to make their pro day rounds and Alex has been keeping close track. We discuss the latest spottings he has made and why Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert being at North Carolina State might be significant. We also talk about a not-so-well-known small school quarterback the Steelers have reportedly talk to during the pre-draft process.

Alex has watched a lot more of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder and so we get his updated thoughts on him and make a few comparisons. We also talk about the Steelers showing conviction in the 2022 NFL Draft when it comes to the quarterback position.

As usual, we get to answering a few e-mails that we have received from listeners since the Monday show to close out this episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers New LB Genard Avery, OT Rule Change, Pro Days, Desmond Ridder, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-mar-30-episode-1546

