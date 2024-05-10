The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing WR Scotty Miller, Rookie Minicamp, Interviews With Gregg Bell, Chris Tomasson & More

Season 14, Episode 130 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing free agent WR Scotty Miller to a one-year contract since our last show. We discuss what Miller brings to the team, the state of the wide receiver room right now and much more concerning that position group.

The Steelers 2024 rookie minicamp gets underway on Friday, so Alex and I go over the roster that was released and several other preview items ahead of the annual event in Pittsburgh.

Steelers RB Najee Harris was back in the news on Thursday, and we tell you why. We discuss how we both think it’s crazy to believe the report that Harris would have asked the Steelers to not pick up his fifth-year option this offseason. Might former Steelers OLB Bud Dupree be brought back in the coming days, weeks, or months? We attempt to answer those questions on the heels of a Thursday report concerning him.

Later in this show, Alex and I are joined by Gregg Bell, who covers the Seattle Seahawks for The News Tribune, and Chris Tomasson, who covers the Denver Broncos for the Denver Gazette.

We ask Bell about the possibility of the Steelers acquiring Seahawks WR DK Metcalf via a trade after June 1. We also get his thoughts on new Steelers QB Russell Wilson, who obviously played several years for the seahawks after starting his NFL career in Seattle.

As for our interview with Tomasson, we get his thoughts on if he thinks the Broncos might be looking to trade WR Courtland Sutton at any point during the offseason. We also get his thoughts on Wilson landing with the Steelers after playing the last two seasons with the Broncos in Denver.

As always, we ask that you follow Bell and Tomasson on Twitter/X at @gbellseattle and @christomasson, respectively. You can read the work of these two beat writers at https://www.thenewstribune.com/profile/218712645 and https://gazette.com/users/profile/chris%20tomasson/, respectively as well.

Alex and I then quickly recap what Bell and Tomasson told us on Friday.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 93-minute episode and we end it all by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

