Steelers Reportedly Have League’s Third-Most Personnel At Cincinnati Pro Day

We’ve reached the part of the pre-draft process where Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert, head coach Mike Tomlin, and a large number of other front office personnel and coaching staff members are turning into Johnny Cash, living the life from the song “I’ve Been Everywhere.”

I’ve been everywhere, man; Crossed the deserts bare, man; I’ve breathed the mountain air, man; Of travel I’ve had my share, man; I’ve been everywhere.

The Steelers have been seemingly everywhere in the last week or so, traveling all over the East Coast at the very least for some of the high profile Pro Days throughout the college circuit. That continues Thursday morning as, according to Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy, the Steelers have eight team representatives in Cincinnati for the Bearcats’ Pro Day.

Possible record-breaking turnout at Cincinnati’s pro-day today. Can’t recall G5 workout w/ 90+ NFL attendees. Falcons bringing 12 team reps 🤯and Commanders (9) & Steelers (8) not far behind. QB Desmond Ridder is headliner but Luke Fickell’s squad should have 8 players drafted. pic.twitter.com/9FxPcRxCl9 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 24, 2022

Aside from some of the major Power 5 programs like an Alabama, Clemson, or even Florida this year, you’d be hard-pressed to find a Pro Day with more NFL-level prospects than Cincinnati, so it’s no surprise to see such a heavy turnout from NFL executives.

That the Steelers reportedly have eight personnel there is telling though.

Of course, we already knew Mike Tomlin would be in attendance after dining with QB Desmond Ridder, EDGE Myjai Sanders, safety Bryan Cook and CB Coby Bryant Wednesday night. But the Steelers are also in attendance to see the likes of CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, WR Alec Pierce, RB Jerome Ford, LB Darrian Beavers, and more.

According to Nagy, the Steelers also have offensive coordinator Matt Canada and QB coach Mike Sullivan in Cincinnati along with Colbert and Tomlin, and it’s a good bet that Pro Personnel Coordinator Brandon Hunt is in attendance too, considering he’s been trailing Colbert and Tomlin around the last week or so as the Steelers get a good look at the top quarterbacks in the class.

Breakdown of today’s NFL attendees at Cincinnati pro-day: *HC- ATL, HOU, NO, PIT, TEN, WAS

*GM- ATL, NYG, PIT, WAS

*QB- ATL, HOU, PIT, TEN, WAS

*OC- ATL, DAL, PIT, WAS

*DC- ATL

*WR- ATL, CHI, NO

*RB- NO

*LB- ATL, AZ, CIN

*DB- ATL, HOU, NYJ, TEN

*ST- DAL pic.twitter.com/5ZTLc5gmxS — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 24, 2022

Cincinnati’s Pro Day kicks off at 10:30 a.m. inside the Sheakley Athletics Center on the University of Cincinnati campus.