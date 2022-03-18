Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, HC Mike Tomlin Present For Michigan’s 2022 Pro Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a busy week on the 2022 college pro day circuit as head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert have been out and about on the trail together. On Friday, Tomlin and Colbert were both spotted at the Michigan pro day after spending the last two days at the Georgia and Clemson pro days.

Big turnout for Michigan pro day today. Potential No. 1 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson not expected to do much. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and GM Kevin Colbert among the recognizable faces in the house (as they usually are) — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 18, 2022

Michigan had eight players invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and that list included, edge Aidan Hutchinson, edge David Ojabo, defensive back Daxton Hill, cornerback Vincent Gray, running back Hassan Haskins, offensive lineman Andrew Stueber defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and linebacker Josh Ross.

Hutchinson is expected to be one of the first few picks in this year’s draft. Ojabo could also wind up going in the first round as well. As for Hill, a safety who earned first-team all-Big Ten honors by the coaches as a junior, he currently projects as a late-Day 1 or early-Day 2 pick, and the Steelers might just be at Michigan on Friday to have another close look at him. Hill said he met with the steelers at the combine.

“I had a formal meeting with the Steelers,” Hill said during his combine press conference. “Our meeting went well. I felt a good vibe from the coaching staff. I think we both really liked it.”

We will add to this post as the day goes on if we find out other coaches or members of the organization are in attendance at the Michigan pro day.