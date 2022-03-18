Schefter: WR James Washington Signing With Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost their third wide receiver in the last two days. WR James Washington is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Steelers’ WR James Washington is going back to his home state of Texas and signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

As Schefter notes, it’s a one-year deal. Washington is coming off a quiet, disappointing 2021 season where he struggled to see the field. He finished the year with just 24 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns, far worse than his 2020 numbers across the board.

Reportedly, he asked the team for a trade in the summer. But Pittsburgh kept him and it became clear Washington quickly wanted to leave town. Now, he’ll take a one-year deal to rebuild his value with the Cowboys, who traded away Amari Cooper and lost Cedrick Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins.

Washington was the Steelers’ second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He finishes his Pittsburgh career with 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Steelers have now lost three WRs in the last 12 hours: Ray-Ray McCloud (49ers), JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chiefs), and Washington.