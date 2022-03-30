Kevin Colbert Attends Alabama Pro Day

Kevin Colbert’s Pro Day tour continues. Wednesday’s stop is Tuscaloosa, Alabama where Colbert and the rest of the NFL have flocked to watch several Crimson Tide prospects workout.

Jacob Harrison tweeted out a photo of Colbert in attendance.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert at Alabama Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/MONCxZAHyR — Jacob Harrison (@JHarrisonOTE) March 30, 2022

Once again, Alabama has some of the top prospects in this year’s class. The first player to come off the board will be OT Evan Neal, a likely top five selection this year. They also have a pair of speedy receivers in Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, though both players are coming off recently torn ACLs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes while Williams won’t workout today, he’s making good progress in his rehab and recovery.

Inside linebacker Christian Harris is one of the most athletic off-ball players in this class while DL Phidarian Mathis broke out in 2021 and fits the mold of a Steelers’ defensive lineman. Later round prospects include CB Josh Jobe, RB Brian Robinson Jr., and EDGE Christopher Allen. Jobe and Allen appear unlikely to workout today due to injury.

It’s unclear if Mike Tomlin joined Colbert for the Pro Day workout though it’d be no surprise if he did. The Steelers likely have other assistant coaches tagging along. We’ll update this post if and when we find those individuals. We’ve already spotted South Scout Mark Gorscak.

Today marks the fourth Pro Day Colbert has attended this week. He started things off by going to North Carolina and Duke on Monday and visited NC State yesterday. Colbert has been as active on the Pro Day trail as he ever has been. This will be his final year as Steelers’ GM and he’s clearly not turning down any opportunity to scout.

