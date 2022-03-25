CB Ahkello Witherspoon Has Yet To Re-Sign With Steelers

As of Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers have still yet to officially announce the re-signing of cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. That means he’s still techincally a free agent.

The Steelers have still not made the reported re-signing of Ahkello Witherspoon official. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 24, 2022

It’s now been exactly one week since Josina Anderson of CBS Sports first reported that Witherspoon, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, was re-signing with the Steelers. The deal was supposedly for two years.

On Thursday’s edition of Steelers Live, Missi Matthews and Mike Prisuta were both talking about Witherspoon as still being unsigned and thus still being a free agent. You can watch that episode below.

The Steelers have made all other reported offseason signings official now and that includes the re-signing of defensive tackle Montravius Adams. Adams met the media to talk about re-signing a few days ago.

It will now be interesting to see if Witherspoon indeed winds up re-signing and especially after the team signed free agent cornerback Levi Wallace to a two-year, $8 million contract last week.

The Steelers acquired Witherspoon via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks just prior to the start of the 2021 regular season and he was inactive for eight of the team’s first nine games. A foot injury suffered by Steelers cornerback Joe Haden forced Witherspoon into action in the middle of last season, and he went on to play in the final eight regular season games and the lone playoff game.

In total, Witherspoon played 368 defensive snaps in the regular season and 20 more on special teams. He ended the regular season with 15 total tackles, nine passes defensed and a team-high three interceptions. He allowed 17 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown on 35 total regular season targets, according to PFF. He also missed 10 tackles, according to their stats.