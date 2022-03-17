Report: Steelers Re-Sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon To Two-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed another one of their unrestricted free agents and this time it is cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, per a Thursday report.

I'm told CB Ahkello Witherspoon

is returning to the #Steelers on a 2-year deal, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 17, 2022

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Witherspoon is expected to sign as two-year contract with the Steelers.

The Steelers acquired Witherspoon via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks just prior to the start of the 2021 regular season and he really didn’t start seeing the field until the second half of the schedule. In fact, Witherspoon was inactive for eight of the team’s first nine games.

A foot injury suffered by Steelers cornerback Joe Haden forced Witherspoon into action and he went on to play in the final eight regular season games and the lone playoff game. In total, Witherspoon played 368 defensive snaps in the regular season and 20 more on special teams. He ended the regular season with 15 total tackles, nine passes defensed and a team-high three interceptions. He allowed 17 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown on 35 total regular season targets, according to PFF. He also missed 10 tackles, according to their stats.

No terms of the re-signing were released, but there’s a chance that Witherspoon signed a contract similar to the one free agent cornerback Levi Wallace just signed with the Steelers. A few days ago, it was also announced that the Steelers had re-signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to a two-year contract.