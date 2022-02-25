Season 12, Episode 93 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and Josh Carney, who is sitting in for Dave Bryan this week, get right to recapping Kevin Colbert’s interview with the media earlier this week.

They discuss Colbert’s overview of the Steelers’ quarterback situation and also talk about his comments on Stephon Tuitt’s future and what that could mean for the 2022 defense. They also talk about Colbert’s overview of this draft class, his comments about Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, and other comments he made with the media.

Josh and Alex also discuss how the Brian Flores’ hire came together and why Mike Tomlin hired him as the team’s Senior Assistant/Linebackers coach.

Finally, Ray-Ray McCloud’s expressed a desire to remain with the Steelers. They talk about the odds of McCloud coming back and his role with the team.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Colbert Interview, Steelers’ QB Situation, Tuitt Future, Flores’ Hire And More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-feb-25-episode-1530

