Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis Voted Top Practice QBs At 2022 Senior Bowl

The annual Senior Bowl game will be played on Saturday and on Friday, the practice award winners for the week were announced at the event. When it comes to the practice awards at the quarterback position, specifically, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis were each named the award winners for their respective teams, according to director Jim Nagy.

Pickett was selected as the top quarterback for the National team, while Willis was named the top quarterback for the American team by their respective squad’s defensive teammates.

In total, there were six quarterbacks that participated in the Senior Bowl practices this week. That list of quarterbacks included Nevada’s Carson Strong, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe and North Carolina’s Sam Howell, in addition to Pickett and Willis.

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers showed significant interest in the quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl this past week. The team sent a full contingent of personnel to the event and that list included team president Art Rooney II, general manager Kevin Colbert, head coach Mike Tomlin, offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, just to name a few.

With the practices now completed, it will be interesting to watch the six quarterbacks play in Saturday’s game that is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama in Mobile, AL. As is usually the case, the game will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Liberty’s Malik Willis (@malikwillis) was named top QB on the American team in a vote from defensive teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/pSKfkaCnQE — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 4, 2022