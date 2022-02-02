2022 Steelers’ Player Meetings At Senior Bowl – Updating

The second day of the 2022 Senior Bowl is now underway in Mobile, AL and there is already a little bit of news regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers to pass along on this Wednesday morning when it comes to players the team has met with, or plan to meet with. Below is a running list of players verifying their contact with the Steelers this week.

According to our own Alex Kozora, Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs said Wednesday morning that he met with the Steelers earlier in the week. Additionally, Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma told Kozora Wednesday morning that he has a meeting with the team scheduled for Thursday.

For his career at Nevada, Doubs, who measured in at the Senior Bowl at 6017, 204-pounds, caught 225 passes for 3322 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also returned 37 punts for 463 yards and a touchdown and returned one kickoff for 22 yards.

As for Muma, who measured in at the Senior Bowl at 6023, 242-pounds, he registered 266 total tackles with 19 resulting in lost yardage in his four years at Wyoming. he also registered 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, two defensed passes, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

The Steelers will likely draft a wide receiver this year after failing to do so last year. The team could potentially also look to draft another inside linebacker as well.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, one of the top at his position in this year’s draft class, said Wednesday morning that he met with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin this week, according to Ray Fitipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and our own Jonathan Heitritter.

Heitritter also reports Wednesday morning that Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant confirmed that he talked to the Steelers for a little bit on Tuesday. Boston College guard Zion Johnson, one of the top offensive linemen in this year’s draft class, has also talked to Tomlin, per Heitritter.

Our own Tyler Wise reports Wednesday morning that North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson said that he has met with the Steelers and Tomlin in Mobile this week. Watson measured in at the Senior Bowl at 6040, 211-pounds, caught 43 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns this past season.

Kozora reports Wednesday morning that Michigan State fullback Connor Heyward, the younger brother of Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, said that he met with the Steelers two days ago and plans to meet with them again on Thursday. Heyward measured in at the Senior Bowl at 5110, 239-pounds. He rushed for 825 yards and five touchdowns at Michigan State and also caught 96 passes for another 711 yards and six touchdowns during his college career.

Another top quarterback in this year’s draft class, Liberty product Malik Willis, said Wednesday morning that he talked to Tomlin after Tuesday’s practice in Mobile, according to Mike Tanier. Tomlin also talked to Willis’ parents after practice as well. In his two seasons at Liberty after transferring from Auburn, Willis completed 377 of his 604 totals pass attempts for 5,107 yards with 47 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns on 338 total carries in his two seasons at Liberty.

According to Kozora, Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary said he has met with the Steelers. One of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft class, McCreary measured in Mobile at 5110, 189-pounds. In his four seasons at Auburn, he registered 135 total tackles of which 10 resulted in lost yardage. He also had six interceptions, one sack, 30 defensed passes, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Cincinnati linebacker Darrian Beavers, who measured in at 6040, 252-pounds, said Wednesday morning that he spoke to Tomlin on the field on Tuesday, per Heitritter. He registered 192 total tackles in his three seasons at Cincinnati to go along with 6.5 sacks, three interceptions, three defensed passes, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. 20 of those tackles resulted in lost yardage. He spent his first two college seasons at Connecticut, where he had 38 total tackles, seven sacks and two defensed passes. 7.5 of his tackles resulted in lost yardage.

According to Kozora, Appalachian State linebacker D’Marco Jackson said he has had a formal meeting with the Steelers, meeting with Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert. He measured in this week at 6001, 235-pounds. In his four seasons at Appalachian State, Jackson registered 291 total tackles of which 35 resulted in lost yardage. The linebacker also had 11.5 sacks over four seasons to go along with three interceptions, 14 defensed passes one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. 119 of those tackles and six of his sacks came this past season.

Kozora also passed long word Wednesday morning that Toledo safety Tycen Anderson said he grew up a Steelers fan and that he got to shake Tomlin’s hand on Tuesday. He hopes to meet with the team later in the week. He measured in at 6013, 204-pounds this week. In his five seasons at Toledo, Anderson registered 233 total tackles of which nine resulted in lost yardage. He also had two sacks, two interceptions, 16 passes defensed and two forced fumbles during his college career.

Heitritter reports Wednesday morning that North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell has confirmed that a visit with Colbert during the season on campus and that he has also spoken to the Steelers this week. Howell said he is slated to have a formal sit-down meeting with the Steelers full brass on Thursday. Howell measured in this week at 6002, 221-pounds. He completed 713 of his 1,117 pass attempts for 10283 yards with 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions during his college career. He also rushed for 1009 yards and 17 touchdowns on his 369 total carries at North Carolina.