Watch: Diontae Johnson Knows How To Make CBs Look Silly

Another video for you guys today. Here, we’re flipping over to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, and specifically WR Diontae Johnson. Two key catches on the same route concept against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, his “pivot/return” route to beat man coverage. We show why that play works and how Johnson makes it so effective.

