The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Ravens Recap, Crazy Week 18 Sunday, Colbert Report, Playoffs, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 75 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday road win against the Baltimore Ravens and the other craziness around the NFL in Week 18 that resulted in a playoff berth for the team

We get into the wide range of emotions both of us went through on Sunday. We also spend time on some decisions made in the Sunday night game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers that resulted in the game not ending in an overtime tie.

Alex and I cover the Sunday pregame transactions, roster moves and more. We also discuss what we know about the health of the Steelers coming out of the Sunday game against the Ravens.

As usual, Alex and I go over the good, bad, and ugly from the Steelers’ last game. There are a lot of plays and individual performances to cover to we steadily go through them all. We talk about the team being the playoffs, the job head coach Mike Tomlin has done this season and more.

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt tied the sack record on Sunday so that obviously gets discussed in this show in addition to him not getting credit for a sack early in the game.

There was a Sunday morning report concerning steelers general manager Kevin Colbert that Alex and I discuss later in this show.

As usual, Alex and I close out this show by answering several emails we received from listeners.

