The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Divisional Round Playoff Games, Sam Howell, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 81 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the exciting slate of playoff games we were treated to over the weekend. As expected, the Divisional Round weekend did not disappoint, and it culminated with a great game between the Kanas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills that has everyone buzzing Monday morning.

Alex and I discuss what we learned over the weekend from the four playoff games and obviously we spend a lot of time discussing the quarterback play Sunday night. We also chime in with our thoughts on the playoff overtime system as well. Are the Steelers close to being able to compete with the likes of the Chiefs and the Bills? We discuss.

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler retired over the weekend, so Alex and I discuss that unsurprising news. We also talk about the Steelers interviewing of outside candidates for their open defensive coordinator job. The unsurprising news concerning Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins is also discussed in this show.

Our 2022 NFL Draft profiles are now underway on the site and Monday morning the first one was posted, and it is of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. Alex and I briefly discuss Howell and what we know about him so far.

We then move on to wrap up this Monday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

