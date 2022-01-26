Season 12, Episode 82 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of a few of the college All-Star game weeks getting underway,

Alex and I discuss the Steelers defensive coordinator search that now includes three outside candidates as of Wednesday morning. We also discuss the news that Steelers Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt interviewed yesterday with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Recently retired Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler had quite a bit to say during his Monday radio interview, so Alex and I go over those hot topics. We also discuss Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool apparently having surgery this week. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is also in the news again this week and we go over why he is.

In the second half of this show, Alex and I are joined by site contributors Jonathan Heitritter, Tyler Wise, and Devin Jackson as part of a pre–Senior Bowl roundtable discussion. The five of us talk quite a bit about the quarterbacks that will be in Mobile, AL for the Senior Bowl this year. We talk about the top of the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class thoroughly. We also discuss a few other players at other positions that each are looking forward to watching participate in the Senior Bowl

This roundtable discussion is well over an hour long so please be ready for some serious prospect discussion. We hope to do several more of these with site contributors as the offseason progresses.

We then move on to wrap up this Wednesday show by answering a few questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers DC Interviews, GM Prospects, Senior Bowl Roundtable Discussion, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-jan-26-episode-1519

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 82 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n