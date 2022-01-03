The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers-Browns Preview, Transactions, Playoff Scenarios, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 71 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 and ahead of the team’s Monday night home game against the Cleveland Browns.

We go over a few moves the Steelers have made since the Friday show and also talk about some expected Monday moves on tap. We go over the Saturday injury report as well.

The Steelers are still alive in the AFC playoff race entering Monday night, so we review the scenarios that need to happen for them to make the postseason tournament as a Wild Card team now that the Cincinnati Bengals have won the AFC North division as of Sunday.

Alex and I then spend the bulk of the show previewing the Browns ahead of the Monday night game at Heinz Field. we look at both sides of the football for both teams and more. We also give our score predictions for the Monday night game.

We then move on to wrap up this Monday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

