Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 18: Moore, Turner, Johnson Sidelined; Three Others Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 18 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Wednesday offering shows that three players failed to practice earlier in the day with two of those being starting offensive linemen.

Not practicing on Wednesday were guard Trai Turner (knee), tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) and inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot). Johnson has been sidelined with his foot injury the last several weeks so Week 18 is not off to a great start for the rookie inside linebacker. As for Moore and Turner, both were injured during the Monday night game. Moore played all 81 snaps in that contest, however, while Turner left the game after playing 67 snaps. He was replaced at right guard by Joe Haeg.

Three are players are ,listed as being limited practice participants on Wednesday, That list of there players includes center Kendrick Green (calf), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder), and safety Terrell Edmunds (groin). Green was active Monday night but failed to play. As for Edmunds, he played all 71 defensive snaps on Monday night. The Steelers are likely to start J.C. Hassenauer again at center on Sunday in place of Green.

The Steelers activated six players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Those six players, tackle Zach Banner, inside linebacker Devin Bush, defensive back Arthur Maulet, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., inside linebacker Joe Schobert, and defensive end Chris Wormley, all appear to have practiced fully earlier in the day. Cornerback Joe Haden, however, likely didn’t as the team placed him on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday afternoon.