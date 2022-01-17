Steelers To Select 20th Overall In 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 season came to an end Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 42-21 in a Super Wild Card game. As a result of their Sunday night playoff loss, the Steelers are now scheduled to pick 20th overall in the first round of 2022 NFL Draft.

The last time the Steelers drafted 20th overall was in 1985 and they selected defensive end Darryl Sims out of Nebraska in the first round with that pick. Prior to that, the Steelers have selected 20th overall in a draft three other times in 1951, 1952, and 1960.

As usual, the Steelers have quite a few positional needs in the annual draft. Several early major media mock drafts have them selecting a quarterback in the first round and specifically Pittsburgh product Kenny Pickett.

As usual, we will have tons of pre-draft content for all to read starting very soon. This content will include draft profiles on roughly 200 players, mock drafts, contextualizations and more. We will be sending multiple people to the annual Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl weeks as well. We hope you stick around all offseason and read our content.