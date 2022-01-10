Steelers Sign WR Tyler Vaughns Back To Practice Squad; K Sam Sloman Cut Again

The Pittsburgh steelers adjusted their practice squad again on Monday as the team now starts to prepare for their Sunday road playoff game against the Kanas City Chiefs.

On Monday, the Steelers signed wide receiver Tyler Vaughns back to the practice squad and released kicker Sam Sloman to make room for him.

The Steelers released Vaughns on Friday and signed Sloman on that same day. That move was obviously done as COVID-19 protection ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

We might just see Sloman back ion the practice squad again on Friday. If that happens, we might see Vaughns released again. Having Sloman on the practice squad on Friday allows for the team to elevate him to the Active/Inactive roster on Saturday should kicker Chris Boswell wind up testing positive for COVID-19.