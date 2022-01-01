Steelers Saturday Injury Report Week 17: Harvin, Green Questionable; Johnson Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what might be their final official injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Monday night home game against the Cleveland Browns, and the Saturday offering shows that one player has been ruled out for that contest with two others termed questionable for it.

After not practicing again on Saturday, the Steelers ruled out inside linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) for the Monday night game against the Browns. The team also designated punter Pressley Harvin III (personal) and center Kendrick Green (calf) as questionable for Monday night. Harvin did not practice again on Saturday while Green was a limited participant.

The Steelers currently have six regular rostered players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in cornerback Arthur Maulet, inside linebacker Devin Bush, tackle Zach Banner, defensive end Chris Wormley, inside linebacker Joe Schobert, and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. It’s uncertain if any of those three players will clear COVID protocols in time to play on Sunday against the Browns.

Johnson and Harvin both missed the Steelers Week 16 road game. Johnson missed the game due to a foot injury, while Harvin missed it due to the passing of his father on Christmas morning. Expect punter Corliss Waitman to replace Harvin on Monday night. Look for J.C. Hassenauer to replacer Green at center on Monday night.

The Steelers added guard Trai Turner (knee) to the injury report on Saturday as a limited practice participant. He did not receive a game status designation, however, so that’s great news.

Practicing fully on Saturday were tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder). Neither received game status designations and that’s great news. Freiermuth missed the team’s Week 16 game and looks likely to play against the Browns on Monday night.