Steelers Re-sign LS Christian Kuntz; Sign Two Others To Reserve/Future Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a few more transactions on Wednesday, with two of them being players signed to Reserve/Future contracts.

The Steelers announced on Wednesday that they have now signed wide receiver Steven Sims and defensive back Isaiah Johnson to Reserve/Future contracts.

Sims spent the entire 2021 season on the Steelers’ practice squad. He was elevated to the Steelers’ Active/Inactive roster for one game during the season and saw limited playing time in that contest. Sims was listed several times on the Steelers’ weekly protected practice squad player list during the 2021 regular season. He was originally signed by the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent out Kansas. He spent short time with the Buffalo Bills late in the 2021 offseason before being signed to the Steelers’ practice squad. In two seasons with Washington, Sims registered 61 receptions for 575 yards and a total of seven touchdowns.

As for Johnson, he was on the Steelers’ practice squad for one week during the 2021 regular season. He was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Houston, and has played in 19 NFL games to date.

The Steelers also announced on Wednesday that they had signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract. Kuntz, who was the Steelers’ long snapper for the entire 2021 season, was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent in March. He obviously decided to go ahead and sign his one-year minimum tender early. That one-year deal should be for $825,000.