Steelers Open Week 18 As 4-Point Consensus Road Underdogs To Ravens

The 8-7-1 Pittsburgh Steelers will be back on the road again in Week 18, as they will be closing out their 2021 regular season against the 8-8 Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers, who won their Week 17 home game on Monday night, were 4-point road underdogs as of Tuesday morning, the start of Week 18, according to vegasinsiders.com. That line, however, has since moved down to 5.5-points.

The Ravens, who lost 20-19 to the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 17, are coached by John Harbaugh, and led offensively by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is still working his way back from an ankle injury that has had him sidelined the last two games.

To date, Jackson has completed 246 of his 382 total pass attempts for 2,882 yards, with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The quarterback has been sacked 38 times so far this season, as well. Jackson leads the team in rushing entering Week 18 with 767 yards and two touchdowns on 133 total carries.

Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews enters Week 18 with a team-best 99 receptions for 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns. Wide receiver Marquis Brown enters Week 18 with 88 receptions for 981 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions for the season.

Ravens’ running backs Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray have 555 and 351 rushing yards, respectively, entering Week 18. The each have five rushing touchdowns on the season. Freeman also enters Week 18 with 32 receptions for 184 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Defensively for the Ravens entering Week 18, linebacker Patrick Queen leads the team in total tackles with 93. Queen also has two sacks on the season to go along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three quarterback hits. Linebacker Tyus Bowser leads the Ravens in sacks with seven. Fellow linebacker Odafe Oweh is right behind him with five sacks of his own.

Cornerback Anthony Averett leads the Ravens in interceptions with three entering Week 18, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey leads the team in passes defensed with 13.

The Ravens have 14 total takeaways on the season. They also have 32 total sacks and 94 total quarterback hits on the season.

All-time, the Steelers and Ravens have met each other 55 times (including four postseason game), with Pittsburgh winning 31 games and Baltimore winning 24. Including the playoffs, the Steelers are 17-15 against the Ravens under head coach Mike Tomlin and 6-8 against them on the road in Baltimore.

The last time the Steelers and Ravens played was in Week 13 of this season. The Steelers won that game 20-19 at Heinz Field. Jackson played in that game, and he completed 23 of his 37 total pass attempts for 253 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 55 yards on eight total attempts in that road loss. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 21 of his 31 total pass attempts in that game for 236 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

For his career and including the playoffs, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 18-11 against the Ravens and 5-6 at on the road against them in starts. He has thrown for 7214 yards and 46 touchdowns against the Ravens during his career, with 26 interceptions.

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn will call the Week 18 Sunday game in Baltimore between the Steelers and Ravens for CBS. Shawn Hochuli will be the referee for the game.