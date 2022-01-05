Steelers DT Cameron Heyward Wins The Chief Award For 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was named on Wednesday as the recipient of the annual Pro Football Writers’ “The Chief Award” for the 2021 NFL season, for his cooperation with local media.
Cam Heyward is the winner of The Chief Award, which is given annually by the Pittsburgh Chapter of the PFWA for cooperation with the media. Heyward also won the award in 2019.
“The Chief Award,” was established in honor of Steelers’ founder, Arthur J. Rooney, Sr. and it is presented annually to the member of the Steelers’ organization who best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media that Rooney did. it is voted on by the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America. It was first given out in 1988.
This is the third time during his career that Heyward, who was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, has won “The Chief Award” as he also won it in 2014 and 2019.
Heyward has been a great defensive captain and leader for the Steelers both on and off the field this season. He enters Week 18 having already registered 83 total tackles, nine sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits and nine defensed passes. Heyward has also forced one fumble and recovered a fumble this season.
Heyward was also named the Steelers’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for the fourth time in his career a few weeks ago. That makes him eligible for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award after winning the team honor. That award will be given prior to this year’s Super Bowl.
A list of past Chief Award recipients:
1988 Dan Rooney
1989 Dwayne Woodruff
1990 Merril Hoge
1991 Gerald Williams
1992 Tunch Ilkin
1993 D.J. Johnson
1994 Rod Woodson
1995 Levon Kirkland
1996 Chad Brown
1997 Darren Perry
1998 Jerome Bettis
1999 Lee Flowers
2000 Jerome Bettis/Deshea Townsend
2001 Lee Flowers
2002 Hines Ward
2003 Mike Logan
2004 Jerome Bettis
2005 Alan Faneca
2006 Brett Keisel/Deshea Townsend
2007 Alan Faneca
2008 Ryan Clark
2009 James Farrior
2010 Ben Roethlisberger
2011 James Farrior
2012 Casey Hampton
2013 Ike Taylor
2014 Cameron Heyward
2015 Ramon Foster
2016 Arthur Moats
2017 David DeCastro
2018 Joe Haden
2019 Cameron Heyward
2020 Ben Roethlisberger