Steelers DT Cameron Heyward Wins The Chief Award For 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was named on Wednesday as the recipient of the annual Pro Football Writers’ “The Chief Award” for the 2021 NFL season, for his cooperation with local media.

Cam Heyward is the winner of The Chief Award, which is given annually by the Pittsburgh Chapter of the PFWA for cooperation with the media. Heyward also won the award in 2019. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) January 5, 2022

“The Chief Award,” was established in honor of Steelers’ founder, Arthur J. Rooney, Sr. and it is presented annually to the member of the Steelers’ organization who best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media that Rooney did. it is voted on by the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America. It was first given out in 1988.

This is the third time during his career that Heyward, who was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, has won “The Chief Award” as he also won it in 2014 and 2019.

Heyward has been a great defensive captain and leader for the Steelers both on and off the field this season. He enters Week 18 having already registered 83 total tackles, nine sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits and nine defensed passes. Heyward has also forced one fumble and recovered a fumble this season.

Heyward was also named the Steelers’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for the fourth time in his career a few weeks ago. That makes him eligible for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award after winning the team honor. That award will be given prior to this year’s Super Bowl.

A list of past Chief Award recipients:

1988 Dan Rooney

1989 Dwayne Woodruff

1990 Merril Hoge

1991 Gerald Williams

1992 Tunch Ilkin

1993 D.J. Johnson

1994 Rod Woodson

1995 Levon Kirkland

1996 Chad Brown

1997 Darren Perry

1998 Jerome Bettis

1999 Lee Flowers

2000 Jerome Bettis/Deshea Townsend

2001 Lee Flowers

2002 Hines Ward

2003 Mike Logan

2004 Jerome Bettis

2005 Alan Faneca

2006 Brett Keisel/Deshea Townsend

2007 Alan Faneca

2008 Ryan Clark

2009 James Farrior

2010 Ben Roethlisberger

2011 James Farrior

2012 Casey Hampton

2013 Ike Taylor

2014 Cameron Heyward

2015 Ramon Foster

2016 Arthur Moats

2017 David DeCastro

2018 Joe Haden

2019 Cameron Heyward

2020 Ben Roethlisberger