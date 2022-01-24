Roethlisberger’s Agent Talks About Ben’s Retirement, Future Plans

As if you needed anymore confirmation this is it for Ben Roethlisberger, his longtime agent Ryan Tollner spoke with Sports Business Journal about the end of his client’s career and what Roethlisberger’s future plans are.

Tolnner spoke with the SBJ’s Liz Mullen about representing Roethlisberger throughout his career.

“He was able to play his entire career for the Steelers and he is walking away from the game healthy, relatively healthy,” Tollner told Mullen. “And that he has been recognized pretty widely here in the sports world for being one of the all-time greats and a true warrior.”

Roethlisberger had a prolific career from the 11th overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft to winning two Super Bowls across a first-ballot, Hall of Fame career. His draft day wait was an adventure, third fiddle and watching the chaos that occurred between Eli Manning and Philip Rivers. Pittsburgh took Roethlisberger with the 11th pick, owner Dan Rooney directing the team to take him over offensive lineman Shawn Andrews.

Roethlisberger was initially primarily represented by Leigh Steinberg but Tollner became his agent when Steinberg stepped down for personal reasons, turning his clients over to Rep1 sports in 2006.

Tollner reminisced on some of the post-game conversations the two would have, win or lose.

“He would call me on his drive home or on the bus. We would discuss how the game went. You know, oftentimes, he’d want my assessment either of his play or the overall game. And we’d usually talk specific plays.”

With Roethlisberger moving on with life’s work, some have speculated if he’ll get involved in coaching, broadcasting, or even reality TV, as Terry Bradshaw has done over the years. But Tollner shot down that speculation, saying Roethlisberger will get out of the public eye for awhile.

“I don’t think he has any aspirations to do anything in the public eye. He is so invested in his family and being as present to them as he can be.”

Expect to see Roethlisberger on a golf course more than a football field for the next couple years.

Also tucked in the SBJ article are a couple of potential agent connections. The article notes Tollner’s agency also represents pending free agent QBs Mitch Trubisky and Marcus Mariota. They also represent North Carolina QB Sam Howell, who the Steelers could have interest in come draft time. While Tollner moves on from his Hall of Fame client, the Steelers will try to move on and find their next Hall of Fame quarterback. Neither departure is easy but the Steelers’ task is undeniably more difficult than Tollner’s.