Report: Raiders Interviewed Steelers’ Brandon Hunt For Vacant GM Job

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly interviewed Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt for their vacant GM job Tuesday, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Raiders interviewed #Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt for their GM job Tuesday, per source. Hunt is also expected to be one of the internal candidates to succeed Kevin Colbert in Pittsburgh. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2022

As his tweet notes, Hunt is considered one of the favorites, perhaps the frontrunner, to replace Kevin Colbert. Omar Khan is another option as the next Steelers’ GM and doesn’t appear to be getting a GM job anywhere after the Chicago Bears, who interviewed him, hired Ryan Poles to be their GM yesterday.

Hunt has been with the organization for several years and is a key member of their scouting department. Losing him would be a big loss and eliminate one potential replacement for Colbert. This is the first known GM interview Hunt has ever had. In 2016, the Eagles interviewed him for an undefined personnel job but ultimately, did not hire him.

Hunt has been with the Steelers since 2010. If he is hired by the Raiders to be GM, the Steelers would receive a third round compensatory pick in the 2022 and 2023 drafts.

The Raiders are looking for a new GM after firing Mike Mayock earlier in the offseason.