‘He Could Do Whatever He Puts His Mind To’: Trai Turner Talks Kendrick Green Potential Position Change

Kendrick Green endured a rocky rookie season in black and gold. Touted as the clear starting center from the beginning of the season and even training camp, Green lost his spot late in the season. An injury is what initially kept him out, but J.C. Hassenauer did well enough in Green’s absence to start the rest of the season.

The rookie’s flaws were exposed too often by opposing defensive linemen and linebackers. Those flaws included issues with snapping the ball, falling down in the middle of plays, and getting out flat-out beat consistently.

With all that being said, Green still remains a part of the team’s future plans on the offensive line. Many have suggested a perhaps move to guard, something much easier said than done. Fellow offensive lineman Trai Turner discussed Green and what he sees with his future.

“I know he played guard in college. I think he could play guard, I think he could play center,” Turner said on Monday in audio from the Steelers’ site. “He could do whatever he puts his mind to. [It’s] just about going out there and honing in on your craft day-to-day.”

Many around the organization still seem optimistic about Green and his overall talent. Ben Roethlisberger spoke highly of him on numerous occasions throughout the season. Roethlisberger was even one to suggest a potential move to guard for Green.

It’s to no surprise that Green struggled out of the gate in his professional career. He was raw coming out of college and was thrown into the fire immediately. The Steelers left themselves with little-to-no option but to start Green from the get-go.

Obviously having played guard in the past would help ease a potential transition for him. With that being said, a position change wouldn’t be easy by any means. Although Trai Turner has been a guard his whole career, he talked about the challenges in a potential transition.

“I would think that it’s something pretty hard to do. It’s not something that I could say one Sunday [play] guard, and then I could just got to center the next week. [It’s] definitely something that you have to practice at, something that you have to continuously work on. Center is a pivotal position and it’s something that you have to keep your head down, keep working and honing on your craft.”

It will be a crucial offseason for Green as he prepares for Year 2. Now all of this potential position change talk is purely theoretical at this point. In the meantime, improvement and progression is needed from him.