Falcons Sign Former Steelers G Rashaad Coward To Reserve/Future Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t have guard Rashaad Coward back on their offseason roster this year after his practice squad contract expired Monday morning.

According to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, they have now signed Coward to a Reserve/Future contract.

We have signed Rashaad Coward to a reserve/futures contract. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 24, 2022

Coward, who arrived back in Pittsburgh as a member of the practice squad in late November, was activated to the team’s Active/Inactive roster four times late in the season. He played just two offensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps for the Steelers in 2021.

Coward was in training camp with the Steelers to start 2021 and then on the Week 1 53-man roster, as well. The Steelers waived Coward in early October, and he was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the Jaguars cut Coward, the Steelers ultimately signed him back to their practice squad a few weeks later.

Coward was one of four veteran players who ended the 2021 season on the Steelers’ practice squad that failed to sign a Reserve/Future contract with the team. The other there players are wide receiver Anthony Miller, outside linebacker John Simon and safety Kerl Joseph. Like Coward, those three players has their practice squad contracts expire on Monday.