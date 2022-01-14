Chiefs Friday Injury Report Wild Card Week: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Out; Darrel Williams Questionable

The Kansas City Chiefs have now released their third official injury report of Wild Card Week ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Friday offering shows one player now officially ruled out for that contest.

Not practicing for the Chiefs on Friday was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and he has now been ruled out for the Sunday night game against the Steelers. He will be inactive. He has not played in a game since suffering his shoulder injury against the Steelers in Week 16.

Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (toe) enters the weekend listed as questionable on the injury report after being a limited practice participant again on Friday. He is expected to play Sunday night barring any sort of setback. He was limited all week in practice, however.

The other players on the Chiefs’ Friday injury report, wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), tackle Orlando Brown (calf), linebacker Willie Gay (wrist), tight end Travis Kelce (hip), safety Tyrann Mathieu (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), and guard Andrew Wylie (glute), all practiced fully on Friday. None of those seven players received game status designations on Friday so all should be expected to be available Sunday night barring any sort of setbacks.